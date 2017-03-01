Attorneys file motion to move trial date in Juan Daniels case

Juan Daniels was indicted on charges of capital murder and attempted murder in January. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)

The attorneys for Juan Daniels, the man accused of intentionally ramming his SUV into an apartment complex killing a child, have filed a motion to continue his trial.

Daniels' attorneys say the original trial date of March 13 doesn't provide enough time for them to adequately prepare.

The court documents, filed by Daniels' attorney, also claim the state is seeking the death penalty. However, District Attorney Daryl Bailey said the state hasn't decided whether or not to seek the death penalty.

