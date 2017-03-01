Alex City man charged with possession of child pornography

An Alexander City man is facing charges related to child pornography after an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says Benjamin Raymond Butler, 27, is charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

The initial investigation that led to these charges began as the result of a cyber tip, according to the ICAC. Investigators say the tip indicated images and/or videos had been downloaded containing child pornography.

As the result of the investigation, Butler was identified as the person responsible for the downloading and storing the images.

Butler was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Tallapoosa County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

