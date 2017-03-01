Golden Dragon Copper to expand workforce in Wilcox County

More jobs are coming to a copper production facility in southwest Alabama, Governor Robert Bentley announced Wednesday.

According to the governor's office, the Golden Dragon Copper USA plans to add 30 to 40 more jobs at its west Alabama facility in the Thomasville/West Wilcox Industrial Park. Currently, the facility, which is a worldwide leading supplier of precision copper products, employs 300 people.

“Alabama is excited that GD Copper has reached the 300 job mark at their facility and proud that they have decided to expand by adding an additional 40 jobs,” Governor Bentley said. “As always, Alabama is ready and eager to partner with GD Copper and all Alabama companies as we continue to work together to bring quality jobs to the Thomasville-West Wilcox County Region.”

“We are fortunate to have both a high quality, loyal customer base and skilled, committed employees in the United States,” said GD Copper USA’s President Mr. Shunde Dong. “Our Thomasville/Wilcox County facility allows GD Copper to provide its high-quality copper products directly to the US market. We are proud of our American team of workers and the products they are producing. We also value the assistance of, and strong working relationship with, the local community and its leadership.”

Company officials say they will continue to work with Alabama Industrial Development training for workforce development.

“The GD Copper Project is a unique example of State, Federal and local officials along with the Alabama Department of Commerce working together to recruit GD Copper to our region,” Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day said. “Anything is possible when good folks work hand in hand to bring development to their community. I am proud to be a part of the Thomasville-West Wilcox team that landed GD Copper here.”

