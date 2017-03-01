Class 6A Boys Semifinals: Paul Bryant High School beats Austin, 70-57

From the Alabama High School Athletic Association's Ron Ingram:

Junior point guard Jared Sherfield scored 23 points and handed out seven assists to lead streaking Paul Bryant to a 70 to 57 Class 6A semifinal basketball win over Austin Wednesday.

The Stampede (23-11) of Coach Sean Peck-Love won their 12th game in a row to move into the 2017 AHSAA Class 6A boys’ state finals Saturday at the BJCC Legacy Arena. The 6A boys’ championship game will be played at 2:15 p.m.

Sherfield was also 7-of-7 at the foul line, had two 3-pointers and five rebounds to pace Paul Bryant. Junior forward Seth Williams also had 10 points, Daviyon Dennis and Kaliex Stephens chipped in nine points each.

The Black Bears (29-6) of Coach Jake Miles trailed by two at the half, by 10 early the fourth quarter and managed to cut the margin to seven in the final minute but get no closer. Javan Johnson led Austin with 18 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Joshua Birdsong added 16 on an 8-of-9 shooting performance and Anthony Mason had 12 points. Jason Scott also had five assists.

The 95th AHSAA State Basketball Championships got underway Wednesday with semifinal games in Classes 6A and 5A. Class 7A semifinals will be Thursday morning. State finals in Class 1A will be held Thursday afternoon. Championships for boys and girls in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A are scheduled for Friday with Class 5A, 6A and 7A finals set for Saturday’s final day.

All semifinals are being live-streamed by the NFHS Network, and the finals will be televised live and live-streamed by Raycom Sports. The AHSAA Radio Network is also broadcasting all games over its statewide radio network and internet link.