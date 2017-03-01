Amanda: Record heat ahead of potential storms

Record heat and strong storms possible in time for the afternoon and evening?! Talk about a busy start to our new month of March.

The first day of March was hot 20 years ago; on this very day two decades back we hit 82°, and that was (and still is) the warmest March 1st we had ever seen for Montgomery. That is, until just a few hours ago.

Highs so far across the area have easily climbed into the low 80s for many. Here in Montgomery, we have recorded a temperature of 85° so far. With that in mind, March 1st, 2017 will now be remembered as the warmest first day of March ever. We hope that this is the only reason to remember the start of the new month, especially since we have the potential for storms this afternoon and evening.

Later this afternoon, all eyes will be on a developing squall line along a cold front that looks to approach from the northwest around 3 p.m. this afternoon in our west counties across central Alabama. We will continue to watch as this boundary moves towards the east as the evening progresses; the main threat does not look to end until later on tonight.

We are watching this front closely as it has the potential to spark a chance for thunderstorms across the area. Although the better upper-level dynamics look to remain a little bit further north, we are increasing our concern for a few strong to severe storms in our neck of the woods due to all the daytime heating and increased instability we have seen thus far today.

Our biggest concern still looks to be strong, and potentially damaging, straight-line winds along with heavy rain and the potential for hail. There is a limited threat for any tornado develop across central/southern portions of the state, but it only takes one storms to form perfect to see a spin-up happen.

One final point to emphasize: although today does mark the 10 year anniversary of the deadly Enterprise tornado, we are not dealing with the same ingredients or pattern. Today's forecast does not look to be capable of producing an outcome similar to the one we saw back in 2007. Although the two are different, we want everyone to remain weather aware throughout the afternoon as we continue to update you on the timing and impact of this system.

