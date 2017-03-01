Buy Alabama's Best campaign begins

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The annual Buy Alabama's Best campaign has begun.

Gov. Robert Bentley encouraged shoppers on Wednesday to buy locally made foods as part of the local economy boosting initiative.

Goods made in the state will carry a Buy Alabama's Best logo and some of the proceeds from the sales will go toward the cancer treatment center at Children's of Alabama.

Bentley says Alabama food product sales have a $2 billion impact on the state economy. The industry employs a quarter of all Alabamians.

The campaign is organized by the Alabama Grocers Association, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, and the Alabama Food Manufacturers and Producers Association.

