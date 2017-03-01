Homewood advances to girls' 6A finals with win over Carver

From the Alabama High School Athletic Association's Ron Ingram

Homewood placed four players in double figures as the Lady Patriots beat Carver-Montgomery 78-48 to advance to the AHSAA Class 6A state tournament girls’ basketball championship game for the third year in a row.

Homewood is coached by school athletic director and former assistant Kevin Tubbs, who took over as head coach this school year. The Patriots (32-2) will face Hazel Green (37-1) in the finals Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the BJCC Legacy Arena. Homewood won the state title in 2015 and was runner-up in 2016.

Ajah Wayne, who injured her knee in last year’s state tournament semifinals and missed the championship game, had 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Homewood. Tori Webb added 16 points and eight rebounds, point guard Hannah Barber added 13 points, six assists and four steals and Shelby Hardy added 11 points for the Patriots.

Carver-Montgomery (11-17), coached by Adria Harris, was led by Adasia Rudolph’s 17 points and three steals. Kristin Brown added 11 points.

The 95th AHSAA State Basketball Championships got underway Wednesday with semifinal games in Classes 6A and 5A. Class 7A semifinals will be Thursday morning.

State finals in Class 1A will be held Thursday afternoon. Championships for boys and girls in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A are scheduled for Friday with Class 5A, 6A and 7A finals set for Saturday’s final day.

All semifinals are being live-streamed by the NFHS Network, and the finals will be televised live and live-streamed by Raycom Sports. The AHSAA Radio Network is also broadcasting all games over its statewide radio network and internet link.