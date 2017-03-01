Homewood advances to girls' 6A finals with win over Carver

Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.More >>
To kick off the second half of the 2017 season, the Montgomery Biscuits and new owner Lou DiBella have announced a Grand Re-Opening Weekend.
Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.
With 20 years of coaching track and field at Alabama State University under his belt, head coach Ritchie Beene is heading to the NCAA National Championships for the third time.
Brad Bohannon, the 2015 American Baseball Coaches Association and Baseball America National Assistant Coach of the Year, has been named head baseball coach at The University of Alabama, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced on Thursday.
Troy athletics kicked off the 2017 Trojan Tour right in the heart of Trojan Territory, Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Montgomery Biscuits are hoping to hit a home run, before the game even starts by supporting Alabama's music scene.
Ivan Pelaez's excellence from the mound coupled with a methodical offensive attacked that capitalized on five errors lifted second-seeded Faulkner (53-11) to a 5-3 victory over top-seeded Oklahoma City (50-10) in this afternoon's elimination-game showdown here at Harris Field in the Avista-NAIA World Series.
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.
Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.
