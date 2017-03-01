Caucus majority leader and vice chair elected

The Alabama House Republican Caucus elected State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R- Rainsville, as the House Majority Leader on Wednesday. The caucus also elected State. Rep. Connie Rowe, R- Jasper, as the first female vice chair.

Former House Majority Leader Micky Hammon stepped down last week, one week after keeping his position by one vote.

Ledbetter and Rowe will serve in their positions until 2018.

Ledbetter, a former Rainsville mayor and city council member, was elected to the House in 2014. He is the first freshman House member elected as Majority Leader in recent history.

Ledbetter currently serves on the House Rules Committee and the Transportation, Utilities, and Infrastructure Committee.

Before her election to the House in 2014, Rowe served as Jasper's police chief. Prior to that position she worked for 20 years with the Walker County District Attorney's Office as an investigator.

Along with being the first female vice chair, Rowe is the first woman to hold a caucus leadership position.

She currently holds seats on the House Rules, Children and Senior Advocacy, and Public Safety and Homeland Security committees.

