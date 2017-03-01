WSFA reporter Bryan Henry recalls hours of reporting on Enterprise tornado

Wednesday marks 10 years since a deadly tornado hit the city of Enterprise. Nine people died in the storm.More >>
We're adding photos to our slideshow related to the March 1, 2007 Enterprise High School tornado.More >>
WSFA 12 Newsman Bryan Henry was the first on the scene that day for WSFA 12 News. Henry vividly recalls the stunning disbelief on the faces of people walking around. They couldn't say anything because there wasn't much to say, just stare and wonder.More >>
Nine lives and ten years later, there's one tornado Enterprise will never forget.More >>
