WSFA reporter Bryan Henry recalls hours of reporting on Enterprise tornado

Ten years ago Wednesday, part of south Alabama was stunned over reports of nine people dead after an EF-4 tornado ripped through Enterprise. The twister struck a little after 1 p.m. and destroyed Enterprise High School, killing eight students and a resident not far from campus.



WSFA 12 Newsman Bryan Henry was the first on the scene that day for WSFA 12 News. Henry vividly recalls the stunning disbelief on the faces of people walking around. They couldn't say anything because there wasn't much to say, just stare and wonder.

Bryan Henry spent hours on live television that dark afternoon telling the story of what happened. He also led NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams that night regarding the killer tornado. That evening, after the broadcast, Williams sat down and composed a lengthy email to all WSFA's newsroom to show thanks for the coverage he'd been watching all day.

A decade later, Enterprise has a new high school, and the town has moved on. But it has not forgotten.

Community leaders built a brick memorial that honors those who died near the site of the old high school.

Now, local leaders are set to hold a program to remember not only those who lost their lives that day, but to recall how far Enterprise has come in the healing process.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.