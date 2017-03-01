Doctor and farmer team up to end food insecurity

A non-profit organization started by two working mothers in East Alabama is focused on helping young families facing food insecurity.

Nourish Alabama was launched four months ago with a goal to end hunger in the Lee County area. Dr. Katie Wolter, of Pediatric Associates of Auburn, and Beth Hornsby, of Hornsby Farms, are the two women behind it.

Instead of canned or processed foods, every Wednesday bags of fresh foods are delivered to Pediatric Associates of Auburn. This food is then distributed to families who have children being treated there. Wolter and Hornsby, who are both mothers themselves, know how important nutritious food is for growing children and wanted to help meet the needs they saw in the community.

Since beginning last November they have already delivered more than 130 baskets of food to families and are now working to expand their reach even further.

"It is about 1 in 4 kids in our community that go hungry. Nutrition is essential to them thriving. There have been numerous studies that show I.Q is lowered and their ability to focus and be attentive is impacted when they are not nourished appropriately. We have truly been feeding our village through this and building relationships," said Wolter.

Nourish Alabama will host a fundraising dinner on March 23 at Hornsby Farms. For more information about this event and to learn more about Nourish Alabama visit www.squareup.com/store/nourishal.

