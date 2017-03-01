First Alert Weather: Storms moving across Alabama

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Chilton, Coosa and Perry counties.

Strong storms are ongoing across Alabama. The greatest severe weather risk is north of Montgomery.

The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking these storms throughout Wednesday evening.

