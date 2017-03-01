How to make sure your family is prepared for a tornado

According to Montgomery City/County EMA Director Christina Thornton, being constantly prepared for a tornado is important because they are difficult to predict.

“It has to be that perfect hit of cold and warm weather and clouds and wind. Everything about it has to be almost a perfect event for it to occur,” Thornton said. “They’re quick. A lot of times, they don’t stay on the ground long.”

Thornton said even meteorologists and other weather experts can only give notice of a tornado minutes before it hits. She said their unpredictability does not make it impossible to be prepared for them. For starters, everyone should have a reliable method of staying informed. The counties’ tornado sirens, according to Thornton, are not a solid option.

Those sirens are for outdoors and can often go unheard by people who are in their homes. She said they also don’t guarantee coverage to every area that may be affected by a tornado or surrounding winds.

“The only sirens that will go off are the ones within the polygon that the National Weather Service says is a potential weather event,” Thornton said.

She encourages everyone to have a weather radio, tune into weather programming on their televisions and utilize their phones to stay updated on weather events, if they even think there is a potential for severe weather.

Tornado usually come with heavy rain and strong winds that can cause power outages, dangerous flying debris and water damage, so people are encouraged to have first aid kits, batteries, flashlights, bottled water, non-perishable food items and anything else they would need.

If a tornado actually does touch down, Thornton said everyone needs to get inside to the central, lowest point in their home, away from windows. For people who live in apartments, she said many complexes have areas in their leasing offices or designated plans in place for these events.

Even indoors, she said protection is important because if a roof or windows or blown away, everything can become a hazard. She said to protect your head, eyes and feet.

Lastly, Thornton said to not take warnings lightly. She said it is better to be over prepared than to but your family at risk over small steps that could save lives.

