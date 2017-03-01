LIVE: Enterprise High School tornado memorial service - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

LIVE: Enterprise High School tornado memorial service

Preparations underway for the EHS memorial. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Preparations underway for the EHS memorial. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
ENTERPRISE, AL (WSFA) -

A memorial service will be held Wednesday evening at Enterprise High School to mark the tenth anniversary of the tornado that claimed the lives of eight students. Families of the students will be in attendance, as will former school principal Rick Rainer, who will speak.

We will live stream the ceremony starting at 6 p.m. It will be available on WSFA.com and under "Live Events" in the WSFA 12 News app. It will also be available live on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page. [MOBILE USERS: WATCH HERE]

The memorial program will include: 

Welcome: Dr. Bob Phares
Invocation: Col. (Ret.) Jim Duhaime
Remarks: Mayor Kenneth W. Boswell
Musical Tribute: Enterprise Encores
Special Video: Megan Parks Sims
Introduction of Speaker: Greg Faught
Remarks: Dr. Jim Reese
Special Music: Stewart Halcomb
Introduction of Speaker: Matt Rodgers
Remarks: Rick Rainer
Special Music: Chris Duke
EHS 8 Scholarship: Cami McClenny and Jeslyn Jones
Video Tribute and Moment of Silence
Benediction: Pastor Derek Williams

Former President George W. Bush, who was in office at the time of the tragedy, and who visited the school after the tornado, sent a taped message to be played at the memorial. We hope to have a copy of that message at some point Wednesday.

Killed at the school were A.J. Jackson, Jamie Vidensek, Katie Strunk, Michael Bowen, Michelle Wilson, Mikey Tompkins, Peter Dunn, and Ryan Mohler. An 83-year-old Enterprise resident, Edna Lee Strickland, was also killed at her home.

