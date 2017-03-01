LIVE: Enterprise High School tornado memorial service

A memorial service will be held Wednesday evening at Enterprise High School to mark the tenth anniversary of the tornado that claimed the lives of eight students. Families of the students will be in attendance, as will former school principal Rick Rainer, who will speak.

We will live stream the ceremony starting at 6 p.m. It will be available on WSFA.com and under "Live Events" in the WSFA 12 News app. It will also be available live on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page. [MOBILE USERS: WATCH HERE]

The memorial program will include:

Welcome: Dr. Bob Phares

Invocation: Col. (Ret.) Jim Duhaime

Remarks: Mayor Kenneth W. Boswell

Musical Tribute: Enterprise Encores

Special Video: Megan Parks Sims

Introduction of Speaker: Greg Faught

Remarks: Dr. Jim Reese

Special Music: Stewart Halcomb

Introduction of Speaker: Matt Rodgers

Remarks: Rick Rainer

Special Music: Chris Duke

EHS 8 Scholarship: Cami McClenny and Jeslyn Jones

Video Tribute and Moment of Silence

Benediction: Pastor Derek Williams

Former President George W. Bush, who was in office at the time of the tragedy, and who visited the school after the tornado, sent a taped message to be played at the memorial. We hope to have a copy of that message at some point Wednesday.

Killed at the school were A.J. Jackson, Jamie Vidensek, Katie Strunk, Michael Bowen, Michelle Wilson, Mikey Tompkins, Peter Dunn, and Ryan Mohler. An 83-year-old Enterprise resident, Edna Lee Strickland, was also killed at her home.

