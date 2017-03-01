2017 Troy football schedule released by the Sun Belt Conference

Brad Bohannon, the 2015 American Baseball Coaches Association and Baseball America National Assistant Coach of the Year, has been named head baseball coach at The University of Alabama, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced on Thursday.More >>
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced its 2017 All-America honorees Thursday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City and Alabama junior pitcher Alexis Osorio has been selected as a First Team All-American.More >>
Alabama football’s first two home games of the 2017 season will air on either ESPN or ESPN2, the network announced Wednesday.More >>
Alabama football’s season opener against Florida State in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has been scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT start, the network announced on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Alabama football's Bradley Bozeman was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List on Monday, according to award organizers.More >>
Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.More >>
Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.More >>
The Auburn baseball team was selected as the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, marking its twentieth postseason appearance.More >>
The Auburn baseball team will make its 20th postseason appearance this week as the Tigers were selected as the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, which begins Friday in Tallahassee, Fla.More >>
With 20 years of coaching track and field at Alabama State University under his belt, head coach Ritchie Beene is heading to the NCAA National Championships for the third time.More >>
Troy athletics kicked off the 2017 Trojan Tour right in the heart of Trojan Territory, Veterans Memorial Stadium.More >>
Ivan Pelaez’s excellence from the mound coupled with a methodical offensive attacked that capitalized on five errors lifted second-seeded Faulkner (53-11) to a 5-3 victory over top-seeded Oklahoma City (50-10) in this afternoon's elimination-game showdown here at Harris Field in the Avista-NAIA World Series.More >>
Several game times and updates have been set for the upcoming 2017 football season for the Troy Trojans.More >>
With two of the nation’s best pitchers in the circle, Alabama softball and Florida were locked in a scoreless battle for 4.0 innings before the Tide executed some small-ball offense in the fifth inning and capitalized on two Gator errors to score three runs, which proved enough to win 3-0.More >>
To kick off the second half of the 2017 season, the Montgomery Biscuits and new owner Lou DiBella have announced a Grand Re-Opening Weekend.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits are hoping to hit a home run, before the game even starts by supporting Alabama's music scene.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
