2017 Troy football schedule released by the Sun Belt Conference - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

2017 Troy football schedule released by the Sun Belt Conference

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)

TROY, Ala. (Troy Athletics) – A pair of nationally televised home games, two marquee road games and a six-game home slate highlight the 2017 Troy football schedule released by the Sun Belt Conference office Wednesday morning.

Veterans Memorial Stadium will host a pair of ESPN national broadcasts this upcoming season as ESPN2 will televise Troy’s game against South Alabama on Wednesday, Oct. 11, while ESPNU will carry Troy’s game against Idaho on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The season opens with the previously announced game on the blue turf at Boise State on Sept. 2, and four weeks later the Trojans travel to Death Valley for a matchup with LSU on Sept. 30.

“This is a challenging schedule from a competition standpoint, but one that our fan base and student body should be really excited about,” Troy head coach Neal Brown said. “Opening at Boise State will be a great measuring stick for our program, and then the following week we will have a packed house for the home opener against Alabama State.

“ESPN took notice of not only our success on the field, but also the response of our fans filling seats and watching games. With two nationally televised home games, it will be important for complete buy in from our fans, students and the community to put Troy University’s best foot forward to the nation.”

The home opener on Sept. 9 against Alabama State will be the first meeting between the two schools since a 2006 contest that drew a then Veterans Memorial Stadium record crowd of 26,265 – a number topped only by visits from Missouri and Mississippi State.

Troy also hosts Akron (Sept. 23), Georgia Southern (Oct. 28) and Texas State (Nov. 25), while the Trojans travel to New Mexico State (Sept. 16), Coastal Carolina (Nov. 11) and Arkansas State (Dec. 2).

Game coverage and times for the first three weeks of the season will be announced after June 1, while the broadcast network and game times for the remaining games will be set 12 days prior to each game. 

At least one Sun Belt Conference game will be broadcast by an ESPN network on Dec. 2 with that selection coming six days prior to the game.

Season tickets for Troy's six home games are currently on sale by calling 877-878-WINS.


2017 Troy Football Schedule

Sept. 2   at Boise State
Sept. 9  Alabama State
Sept. 16 * at New Mexico State
Sept. 23                Akron
Sept. 30 at LSU
Oct. 11  * South Alabama (ESPN2)
Oct. 21  * at Georgia State
Oct. 28  * Georgia Southern
Nov. 2   * Idaho (ESPNU)
Nov. 11  * at Coastal Carolina
Nov. 25 * Texas State
Dec. 2    * at Arkansas State

* Sun Belt Conference Game
Home Games in Bold


(Courtesy: Troy Athletics)

  • Team CoverageRegional College SportsMore>>

  • ASU Track & Field running their way to the national stage

    ASU Track & Field running their way to the national stage

    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-06-01 22:41:37 GMT
    ASU Track & Field prepares for NCAA National Championships. (Source: WSFA 12 News)ASU Track & Field prepares for NCAA National Championships. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    With 20 years of coaching track and field at Alabama State University under his belt, head coach Ritchie Beene is heading to the NCAA National Championships for the third time. 

    More >>

    With 20 years of coaching track and field at Alabama State University under his belt, head coach Ritchie Beene is heading to the NCAA National Championships for the third time. 

    More >>

  • Troy kicks off 2017 Trojan Tour

    Troy kicks off 2017 Trojan Tour

    Thursday, June 1 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-06-01 04:18:42 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Troy athletics kicked off the 2017 Trojan Tour right in the heart of Trojan Territory, Veterans Memorial Stadium.

    More >>

    Troy athletics kicked off the 2017 Trojan Tour right in the heart of Trojan Territory, Veterans Memorial Stadium.

    More >>

  • Faulkner knocks out Oklahoma City in NAIA World Series survival game

    Faulkner knocks out Oklahoma City in NAIA World Series survival game

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:08 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:08:00 GMT
    SOURCE: Ryan Bartels/FaulknerSOURCE: Ryan Bartels/Faulkner

    Ivan Pelaez’s excellence from the mound coupled with a methodical offensive attacked that capitalized on five errors lifted second-seeded Faulkner (53-11) to a 5-3 victory over top-seeded Oklahoma City (50-10) in this afternoon's elimination-game showdown here at Harris Field in the Avista-NAIA World Series.

    More >>

    Ivan Pelaez’s excellence from the mound coupled with a methodical offensive attacked that capitalized on five errors lifted second-seeded Faulkner (53-11) to a 5-3 victory over top-seeded Oklahoma City (50-10) in this afternoon's elimination-game showdown here at Harris Field in the Avista-NAIA World Series.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly