TROY, Ala. (Troy Athletics) – A pair of nationally televised home games, two marquee road games and a six-game home slate highlight the 2017 Troy football schedule released by the Sun Belt Conference office Wednesday morning.

Veterans Memorial Stadium will host a pair of ESPN national broadcasts this upcoming season as ESPN2 will televise Troy’s game against South Alabama on Wednesday, Oct. 11, while ESPNU will carry Troy’s game against Idaho on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The season opens with the previously announced game on the blue turf at Boise State on Sept. 2, and four weeks later the Trojans travel to Death Valley for a matchup with LSU on Sept. 30.

“This is a challenging schedule from a competition standpoint, but one that our fan base and student body should be really excited about,” Troy head coach Neal Brown said. “Opening at Boise State will be a great measuring stick for our program, and then the following week we will have a packed house for the home opener against Alabama State.

“ESPN took notice of not only our success on the field, but also the response of our fans filling seats and watching games. With two nationally televised home games, it will be important for complete buy in from our fans, students and the community to put Troy University’s best foot forward to the nation.”

The home opener on Sept. 9 against Alabama State will be the first meeting between the two schools since a 2006 contest that drew a then Veterans Memorial Stadium record crowd of 26,265 – a number topped only by visits from Missouri and Mississippi State.

Troy also hosts Akron (Sept. 23), Georgia Southern (Oct. 28) and Texas State (Nov. 25), while the Trojans travel to New Mexico State (Sept. 16), Coastal Carolina (Nov. 11) and Arkansas State (Dec. 2).

Game coverage and times for the first three weeks of the season will be announced after June 1, while the broadcast network and game times for the remaining games will be set 12 days prior to each game.

At least one Sun Belt Conference game will be broadcast by an ESPN network on Dec. 2 with that selection coming six days prior to the game.

Season tickets for Troy's six home games are currently on sale by calling 877-878-WINS.



2017 Troy Football Schedule

Sept. 2 at Boise State

Sept. 9 Alabama State

Sept. 16 * at New Mexico State

Sept. 23 Akron

Sept. 30 at LSU

Oct. 11 * South Alabama (ESPN2)

Oct. 21 * at Georgia State

Oct. 28 * Georgia Southern

Nov. 2 * Idaho (ESPNU)

Nov. 11 * at Coastal Carolina

Nov. 25 * Texas State

Dec. 2 * at Arkansas State

* Sun Belt Conference Game

Home Games in Bold



(Courtesy: Troy Athletics)