Copy-Wade has 21, Alabama rolls Vandy 77-57 in SEC opener

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Shaquera Wade scored 21 points, Hannah Cook added 15 and 12th-seeded Alabama opened the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Wednesday with a 77-57 win over 13th-seeded Vanderbilt.
Jordan Lewis added 13 points and freshman Ashley Knight set the school record for blocked shots, rejecting three to give her 71 for the Crimson Tide (18-12), who face fifth-seeded Tennessee on Thursday in the second round.
Rachel Bell had a career-high 31 points for the Commodores (14-15), who had won five straight over Alabama.
Both teams shot 50 percent in the first half but the Tide had a 42-30 lead by going 6 of 10 from 3-point range and 10 of 14 at the foul line compared to 1 of 4 and 1 of 5, respectively, for Vandy.
Alabama took control by scoring the first six points of the third quarter and putting together a late 8-0 run, making it 60-40 on a jumper by Meoshonti Knight, who had 10 points. The 77 points is the most Alabama has scored in the tourney since scoring 76 in the second round in 1999.
Vanderbilt, one of the top 3-point teams in the country at 39 percent with 7.3 makes a game, finished 3 of 16 (18.8).
