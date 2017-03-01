Wenonah advances to 5A girls' finals for fifth straight year

From the Alabama High School Athletic Association's Ron Ingram

The Wenonah Dragons (29-3) shot 70 percent from the floor in the fourth quarter and 53 percent for the game to beat Sylacauga 73-50 in Class 5A girls’ semifinal game in the 95th AHSAA State Basketball Championships at the BJCC Legacy Arena Wednesday.

The victory propelled Coach Emanuel Bell’s team into the finals for the fourth straight year. Wenonah has won the last three Class 5A state to Faith Academy in 2013.

Senior center Alexus Dye led the way Wednesday with 24 points – coming on a 10-of-13 shooting performance. She also had nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Faith Reynolds added 16 points, three assists and four steals and Kourtnie Smith had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Point guard Jayla Morrow also had game high seven assists.

Sylacauga (25-6), coached by Derrick Crawford, fell behind 21-4 in the first quarter but closed the gap to 29-17 by halftime. Kayla Dark and Tierra Dark had 12 points each for the Aggies. Tierra also had seven rebounds and Kayla had four assists and six steals.

The 2017 AHSAA State Basketball Championships got underway earlier this week with semifinals for 1A and 2A on Monday, 3A and 4A on Tuesday and had semifinal games in Classes 6A and 5A on Wednesday. Class 7A semifinals will be Thursday morning. State finals in Class 1A will be held Thursday afternoon. Championships for boys and girls in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A are scheduled for Friday with Class 5A, 6A and 7A finals set for Saturday’s final day.

All semifinals are being live-streamed by the NFHS Network, and the finals will be televised live and live-streamed by Raycom Sports. The AHSAA Radio Network is also broadcasting all games over its statewide radio network and internet link.