First Alert: tracking storms moving through our area this evening

After an abnormally hot afternoon across the state with record-breaking temperature here in Montgomery, we are tracking a line of showers and storms that are continuing to move into the central Alabama area as of the early evening. This boundary will continue to track towards the east and south, bringing the same opportunity for our friends in south Alabama to see some rain and rumbles for the night tonight.

Overall, widespread storms are not common. This set up is favoring a narrow band of thunderstorms across northwest Alabama now. The primary threat with these storms looks to be gusty straight-line winds upwards of 60 mph and the potential for hail. Due to decent mid-level lapse rates and a good amount of mid-level rotation within the atmosphere, some of the storms could pack a bit of a punch; we have seen a few storms already today that produced hail and even climbed upward of 50,000 feet into the atmosphere.

With surface temperatures from the afternoon still lingering in the upper 70s to lower 80s and surface dewpoints stuck in the 60s, the air mass in place over the region is moderately unstable, but the amount of available potential energy for storms (aka CAPE) remains rather low.

Despite some strong low-level shear, directional shear is not going to be favorable for a lot of tornadic storms; because of this, the chance for seeing a tornado is very low for our area through the rest of the evening. This does not mean damage won't happen... strong straight-line wind can still cause damage, so we are watching this storms very closely.

Even though the cold front is not far behind the line of convection, temperatures do not quickly drop very much behind the front. The air mass does dry out quickly with surface dewpoints already in the 40s across northeast Mississippi. The line of convection will be just north of the I-85 corridor by 6 pm and likely moving into our southeastern counties by 9 pm.

We will continue to watch as this boundary moves towards the east as the evening progresses; the main threat does not look to end until later on this evening. Western counties will be ending sooner than those who live in east Alabama... all looks to be quiet once we hit midnight tonight.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.