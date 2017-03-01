Harvey Updyke's restitution payments increased

Harvey Updyke, the infamous Alabama fan who poisoned the Toomer's Oaks in Auburn, was back in court Wednesday afternoon.

A warrant had been issued to hold Updyke in contempt of court after he failed to appear in January.

Updyke's lawyer says his client missed that January hearing due to a miscommunication.

Since then, Updyke has also caught up on his restitution payments. Those payments are the reason behind his court hearings.

The Lee County district attorney asked for paperwork in October detailing Updyke's financials.

Updyke was paying $100 a month on the nearly $800,000 he owes Auburn University.

Updyke's lawyer says his client is unable to obtain work and pay more due to health problems.

At the hearing, Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker increased Updyke's monthly payments.

"Today, our office asked that it be raised back to $500 per month," said Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes. "And though the judge did not raise it that much, he did raise it to $150 per month for the next three months, and he's going to have to pay $200 a month there after."

Even then, if you do the math, it would take around 330 years for the 67-year-old to fully pay off his debt to Auburn University by paying that much each month.

