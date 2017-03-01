Law passed after Enterprise tragedy makes new schools safer

These think steel doors cover windows and the entrances to hallways at Park Crossing High School. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Ten years have passed since one of the worst weather disasters in Alabama. It was a decade ago, on March 1, 2007, when an EF-4 tornado hit the city of Enterprise.

The twister destroyed Enterprise High School and hundreds of homes, leaving nine people dead, including eight students.

After the devastating tragedy, a law was created that requires more safety standards for schools in the event of severe weather. The 2010 law requires a safe room in the construction of new schools.

Pike Road School, which was completed in 2015, meets FEMA’s safe room and storm shelter status.

Hallways on both ends become shelters when a tornado warning goes into effect. The walls are twelve inches thick and the doors are storm doors, able to withstand strong gusts of wind.

“Our students don't have to come from downstairs to take shelter. The hallways outside of their classrooms are able to be a safe area. They can come out and just line up against the wall. they don't have to crouch down or hold books over their heads anymore. It creates a little more calmer atmosphere because it can be a scary thing,” said Kadie Agnew, with Pike Road Schools.

Tracy Hubbert, the principal of Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, also showed us their tornado safe locations, where 1350 students, as well as staff members, will go if a threat looms.

“Park Crossing has designated areas in our school that are tornado safe locations that have enhanced safety features,” Hubbert said. “We have the ability to put 2.5 inch thick steel doors over the windows and entrance to hallways to provide students and staff the safest environment possible in the event of a severe weather strike.”

The extra security measures prevent wind and storm damage. The choir and band rooms are also tornado safe areas.

“It makes me feel a lot safer and it makes me feel like my students are a lot safer because of it,” said Kathryn Woddial, who teaches AP Government and U.S. History.

Park Crossing will open a new freshmen wing next year that also features a tornado safe environment so students and teachers can stay there and not have to move into the main body of the school.

“We all believe, in a lot of cases, that kids are safer at school than some of the environments that they go at home in terms of trailer homes or apartment complexes,” Hubbert added. “In some cases, they may be safer in the school environment and they're certainly safer than they would be on the roads traveling in those kinds of inclement conditions.”

The schools regularly practice severe weather drills so getting to the safe zones when the time comes is a smooth process.

“Alabama knows all too well the devastation tornadoes can bring and it's not if but when an emergency arises so we want to have the best protocol and procedures in place,” Agnew said.

