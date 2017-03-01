Committee votes to do away with concealed carry permits

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's GOP chairman on the Russia probe that could expose wrongdoing by Obama administration.More >>
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's GOP chairman on the Russia probe that could expose wrongdoing by Obama administration.More >>
Advocate groups are lashing out at lawmakers over the move to defund a system designed to update Alabama crime victims. They’re asking the governor for help to keep the system up and running.More >>
Advocate groups are lashing out at lawmakers over the move to defund a system designed to update Alabama crime victims. They’re asking the governor for help to keep the system up and running.More >>
According to one Alabama state lawmaker, Robert Bentley's days as Alabama's governor may be numbered.More >>
According to one Alabama state lawmaker, Robert Bentley's days as Alabama's governor may be numbered.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law Friday with the intention of bringing Alabama's criminal code up-to-date with regards to sexual misconduct when technology is involved.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law Friday with the intention of bringing Alabama's criminal code up-to-date with regards to sexual misconduct when technology is involved.More >>
A new Alabama law could make which party you vote for in the primary more important than ever.More >>
A new Alabama law could make which party you vote for in the primary more important than ever.More >>
When the window closed a total of 21 Democrats and Republicans had their names in the official running for the U.S. Senate seat.More >>
When the window closed a total of 21 Democrats and Republicans had their names in the official running for the U.S. Senate seat.More >>
The death penalty will remain in Alabama for the foreseeable future, but the 2017 legislative session saw changes to exactly how the state deals with death row cases.More >>
The death penalty will remain in Alabama for the foreseeable future, but the 2017 legislative session saw changes to exactly how the state deals with death row cases.More >>
As Alabama fights to attract F-35s to the state, Gov. Kay Ivey and state lawmakers are pulling out all the stops to show their support.More >>
As Alabama fights to attract F-35s to the state, Gov. Kay Ivey and state lawmakers are pulling out all the stops to show their support.More >>
Alabama lawmakers wrapped up the 2017 regular session Friday, but many expect to be back to Montgomery for a special session soon.More >>
Alabama lawmakers wrapped up the 2017 regular session Friday, but many expect to be back to Montgomery for a special session soon.More >>
Alabama lawmakers ended the 2017 legislative session on Friday. Here's a look at some of the proposals that passed and failed this year.More >>
Alabama lawmakers ended the 2017 legislative session on Friday. Here's a look at some of the proposals that passed and failed this year.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is denying a report that claims she's in poor health, stating she's never felt better.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is denying a report that claims she's in poor health, stating she's never felt better.More >>