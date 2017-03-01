Watch: Enterprise holds memorial on tenth anniversary of deadly tornado

The school, destroyed on March 1, 2007, by an EF-4 tornado. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Ten years ago Wednesday, a tornado stunned Enterprise by destroying Enterprise High School and claiming nine lives, eight of them students, one a resident who lived not far from the campus. Community leaders remembered those who died in a special 10-year commemoration.

A full house filled the fine arts building at the new Enterprise High School, and among the crowd was Carolyn Brown. She used to babysit A.J. Jackson, one of the victims who died when the tornado crushed the old high school.

"And around midnight that night, I found out he had passed away. He loved ninja turtles, climbing and his cereal," said Brown.

Brown and elementary school teacher Angela Drown say there was no way they could miss the 10-year commemoration of the Enterprise tornado.

"I don't know if you can ever resolve it but just look forward," said Drown.

The program was a mix of remembrance, prayer, and song.

In the decade that passed, the city built a new high school and a memorial, which now stands near the site of the old school.

"The unthinkable happened. The moment stopped and yet the unknown crossed my mind. What just happened?" said Enterprise mayor Kenneth Boswell.

Some say it feels as though it just happened yesterday. Others say it feels like 10 years. All agree, while the pain will never really subside, there is no doubt Enterprise has come a long way through healing and being together.

