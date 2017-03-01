Charles Henderson reaches 5A girls' finals with 70-53 win over Arab

From the Alabama High School Athletic Association's Ron Ingram

Freshman point guard Niaira Jones was perfect on all six 3-point goals attempted Wednesday night and finished with 34 points as Charles Henderson beat Arab 70-53 to move into Saturday’s 95th AHSAA State Basketball Tournament Class 5A girls’ championship game to face three-time defending champion Wenonah. The finals will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at the BJCC Legacy Arena.

Jones, the daughter of Trojans head coach Dyneshia Jones, was 9-of-13 from the field and 10-of-14 at the foul line to give Charles Henderson the spark it needed to advance to the state finals for the first time in school history. The Trojans are making their third state tournament appearance in a row. Sophomore 6-foot-4 center Maori Davenport added 23 points, 13 rebounds, another sophomore, had nine points and 14 rebounds.

Arb (21-14), coached by Jessica Thompson, got 17 points from Jasmine Davis and 13 each from Kate Hammond and Lauren Watson. Hammond also had five assists and Davis nailed three 3-pointers.

The 2017 AHSAA State Basketball Championships got underway earlier this week with semifinals for 1A and 2A on Monday, 3A and 4A on Tuesday and had semifinal games in Classes 6A and 5A on Wednesday. Class 7A semifinals will be Thursday morning. State finals in Class 1A will be held Thursday afternoon. Championships for boys and girls in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A are scheduled for Friday with Class 5A, 6A and 7A finals set for Saturday’s final day.

All semifinals are being live-streamed by the NFHS Network, and the finals will be televised live and live-streamed by Raycom Sports. The AHSAA Radio Network is also broadcasting all games over its statewide radio network and internet link.