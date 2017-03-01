Ingram, Key lead Alabama past Mississippi 70-55

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Dazon Ingram scored a season-high 22 points and Braxton Key added 19 to lead Alabama to a 70-55 victory over Mississippi Wednesday night.

The Crimson Tide (17-12, 10-7 Southeastern Conference) rebounded from two close losses to cool off the Rebels (18-12, 9-8). Ole Miss had been averaging 86.6 points over its last five games, making a late push toward earning an NCAA Tournament bid.

Ingram was 9 of 10 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers. Key made 7 of 11 shots and also had seven rebounds and five assists.

Bola Olaniyan had 10 rebounds for the Tide.

Breein Tyree led Ole Miss with 14 points. Terence Davis had 10 of his 12 points in the second half. Sebastian Saiz had 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting and also collected nine rebounds.

Coming off a 28-point effort against Missouri, Deandre Burnett was held to two points and missed all seven of his attempts from the floor.

