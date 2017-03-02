ON TIA: Montgomery is about to crackdown on parking violations downtown. Will you be affected?

The city of Montgomery will begin cracking down on parking violations downtown while working to provide more parking spaces downtown. City officials say they're seeing an increase in drivers parking in ways that obstruct traffic.

WSFA 12 News reporter Bethany Davis is at the court square fountain this morning where she'll tell us a little more about how the city plans to enforce these issues and the new parking it's working to create.

Here are some of the other stories we're focusing on during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

WEATHER: Did you notice a temperature difference when you stepped outside this morning? So how long can we expect the cooler temperatures to last? First Alert Meteorologist has the latest forecast coming up on Today in Alabama.

Big time difference in how it feels stepping outside this morning. Our cold front living up to it's name. pic.twitter.com/2C2z52Oxkm — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) March 2, 2017

JEFF SESSIONS: The trump administration is again responding to reports of possible contact between trump's campaign and the Russians. This time the reports involve Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Reporter Reid Binion has the latest developments coming up at 6:30 a.m.

WEATHER SAFETY: After the tragic Enterprise tornadoes, a law was created, mandating more safety standards for schools in the event of severe weather. The 2010 law requires a safe room in the construction of new schools. Coming up at 6:40 a.m. hear from officials of a brand new school that added enhanced safety features in tornado safe rooms.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.