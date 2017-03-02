Eric: back to normal

Last night's cold front passage brought a line of strong thunderstorms into much of Alabama. It was a loud welcoming to the new month of March. But March 2nd should be much quieter. In fact, the next several days and into the weekend look a lot more tranquil...

TODAY: A noticeable temperature difference is already being felt this morning with some spots falling into the 40s. Winds have now turned northerly behind the front, so it's a classic day of cold air advection fighting the warming effects of sunshine into the afternoon. The net result is likely to be highs only in the lower 60s, which is pretty close to average for this time of year.

High pressure will keep skies mainly sunny all day long. This may be one of those cases where we quite literally don't have a cloud in the sky.

Temperatures tonight could sneak into the upper 30s, so make sure you haven't put the heavier coats away for good just yet. Remember, Montgomery's average last freeze is mid-March. Brief cold snaps can and do happen this time of year.

LOOKING AHEAD: Nothing to worry about from now through the weekend and quiet conditions dominate. Mainly sunny skies carry us through Sunday with temperatures remaining near average in the middle and upper 60s.

Models suggest the next impact cold front will arrive sometime around Tuesday. That will mean Monday and Tuesday both will likely be running very warm again.