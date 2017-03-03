UPDATE: All lanes open on Northern Blvd. following 2-vehicle crash near Hwy 231 exit

All lanes of traffic on the Northern Boulevard have reopened after a two-vehicle wreck near the Highway 231 exit.

The accident involved an SUV and passenger car, according to MPD. An occupant in the SUV was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Three other occupants in the SUV are being treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the passenger car was not injured.

MPD says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

