Bipartisan support emerges for AL payday lending reform

The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.More >>
Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.More >>
Special Counsel Robert Mueller will be meeting with the top members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.More >>
U.S. Rep Mo Brooks has selected Alabama Rep. Arnold Mooney as his campaign chairman in his bid for U.S. Senate.More >>
Alabama lawmakers and Uber representatives held a news conference Thursday in an attempt to gain support for House Bill 283.More >>
Rep. Bob Fincher, R - District 37, knows taking on the payday lending industry in Alabama will be tough. According to the Alabama Banking Department, it's more popular here than in any other state.More >>
HRC Alabama and Equality Alabama are holding an Equality Lobby Day at the Alabama Statehouse Wednesday.More >>
Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb will seek the governor's office in 2018, she confirmed Wednesday.More >>
African-American lawmakers in Alabama urged federal judges to reject newly redrawn legislative districts, saying Republicans used racial gerrymandering to maintain white GOP control of the state's largest county.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is hiring a public relations specialist to help get her messages out to the public.More >>
Republican Rep. Mike Jones of Andalusia is taking over as chairman of the House Rules Committee.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have submitted new legislative districts lines to a federal court after being ordered to correct racial gerrymandering.More >>
The chairman of the powerful Alabama House Rules Committee is stepping down from his chairmanship and will not seek re-election next year after two decades in the Legislature.More >>
