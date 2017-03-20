Montgomery students on spring break help save people from burning FL house

Valley Head police confirm a mother and her young daughter were killed in separate vehicle wrecks Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A dog named Peanut went from rescue to hero after she found a naked, young girl lying in a ditch in Michigan.More >>
Keepers introduced new enrichment toys into the giraffes' living environment, but Oliver enjoyed his toy a little too much and ended up breaking it.More >>
Carolina Beach Police Officer Colby Edens hit and killed a child with his patrol vehicle at a home on Kiwi Lane in Wilmington Tuesday night just before 7.More >>
The Oscar-nominated Kubo and the Two Strings, Disney's The BFG and a third season of Dawn of the Croods are some of the family-friendly titles coming to Netflix in April.More >>
One of the most historic streets in the country is getting a major facelift. For locals, it comes at the cost of traffic snarls and sidewalk detours. For officials with the City of Montgomery, though, construction and heavy equipment are a welcome sign, progress in a place that’s worth investing.More >>
One person is dead following a single-car crash in Opelika.More >>
Tonight will be comfortably cool; most places will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Rain is unlikely tonight. The next few days will be comfortable across Alabama...More >>
A session of Britain's House of Commons has been suspended as witnesses reported hearing sounds like gunfire nearby.More >>
State officials confirmed Wednesday that samples in Covington County are being tested for bird flu.More >>
A multi-state database used by the Alabama Department of Labor has been compromised.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of the pedestrian who was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 Wednesday morning.More >>
The chairman of the House intelligence committee says President Donald Trump's communications may have been "monitored" during the transition period in an "incidental collection."More >>
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder after a 20-year-old woman who was shot Sunday morning died of her injuries. Ladarius Davonte Ross, 19, is charged with killing Brittany Young, 20.More >>
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the 2001 Cadillac that belonged to 65-year-old Jerry Floyd Kirkendall has been found in Alabama.More >>
