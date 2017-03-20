AL Ethics Commission report could have serious implications for Gov. Bentley

According to one Alabama state lawmaker, Robert Bentley's days as Alabama's governor may be numbered. Rep. Mike Ball of Madison County says the legislature is awaiting a report about the governor from the state ethics commission.

Bentley is already the focus of investigations by the state attorney general's office and by a legislative impeachment committee. Ball, who has been outspoken about Bentley's alleged indiscretions, says he expects the ethics commission to weigh-in with a negative report in early April.

"Based on what I see, unless there is something I'm not seeing, I think he's going to have a hard time surviving this," Bell told WSFA 12 News.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon agreed that the expected report will be significant to the impeachment process.

"I think that (the ethics report) will be a huge determining factor for the timeline of when we may or may not address impeachment on the House floor," McCutcheon said.

Ball predicted that the House would act on the impeachment possibility before the end of the session.

The session resumes April 4. An ethics commission meeting is scheduled for the next day.

Bentley is facing allegations of wrongdoing that stem from an alleged extra-marital affair with his senior advisor, Rebekah Mason. He denies any illegal activity. Mason has since resigned her post.

