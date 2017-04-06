AL governor declines resignation request from state's most power - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

AL governor declines resignation request from state's most powerful senator

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley
Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley reacted to news Thursday that the state's most powerful senator, a member of his own party, believes he is no longer effective and should resign.

"I have no intentions of resigning," Bentley said, "and I am looking forward to continuing to work on important issues facing the state."

Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, told media he has not talked directly to the governor "in weeks" and added "I don't know if he's talked to anybody in the body...There is a void of communication between this body, the legislative branch, and the executive branch."

Marsh said the legislative session is "in jeopardy," and pointed to the governor's inability to lead as the reason. "The governor is not being effective," he said on a range of issues from education, to prisons, to infrastructure. The legislature has yet to pass either a General Fund budget or Education budget, the only constitutionally required acts required of the session. 

Bentley is the focus of a year-long investigation by the Alabama Ethics Commission which determined Wednesday there is probable cause to believe the governor violated ethics laws and campaign finance laws and voted to refer his case to the Montgomery County district attorney's office for possible prosecution.

The ethics ruling is the latest blow to the embattled governor. Bentley is also facing a possible impeachment by the House Judicial Committee. Their report is due out on Friday

Bentley, 74, has admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with Rebekah Mason but denies he ever had an affair with her. Mason is a former campaign official and top aide to Bentley. She is is the wife of Jon Mason, a member of the governor's cabinet. 

The governor has steadfastly denied he's ever done anything illegal or worthy of impeachment and is adamant he will not resign.

