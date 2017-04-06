AL governor declines resignation request from state's most powerful senator

A closed door, executive session of the Alabama Ethics Commission continues into its seventh hour in downtown Montgomery with law enforcement going to extraordinary measures to keep sequestered witnesses who may appear in hallways out of the media's view.More >>
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley filed an emergency motion with the House Judiciary Committee Thursday that seeks to stop the release of a pending impeachment probe report the committee's special counsel is in the process of finalizing.More >>
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley reacted to news Thursday that the state's most powerful senator, a member of his own party, believes he is no longer effective and should resign.More >>
The Alabama Ethics Commission has found there is probable cause Gov. Robert Bentley has violated state ethics laws.More >>
After an all-day meeting, the Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause that Gov. Robert Bentley violated ethics laws.More >>
Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville has filed the necessary paperwork to run for Alabama Governor.More >>
The Alabama Legislature may consider a good Samaritan law to help animals in hot cars.More >>
Our state lawmakers are on spring break, but many families depending on them don't get that break. They are families impacted by autism.More >>
Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) announced Friday that he will vote against H.R. 1628, the American Health Care Act. A member of the Freedom Caucus, a GOP group that is leading the opposition to the bill, Brooks released a very detailed press release outlining his opposition to what he repeatedly calls "ObamaCare 2.0."More >>
With tax dollars now on the line city leaders now oppose legislation that may help independent pharmacies in the area.More >>
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley says he supports the proposed Republican health care overhaul in Congress provided that promises are maintained to states that did not expand Medicaid and states are given greater...More >>
A former member of the Alabama Legislature died Saturday.More >>
The Alabama Department of Revenue is considering a rule change that would tax all streaming services. That includes Netflix, Hulu, and even music services.More >>
Lawmakers of the Alabama House judiciary committee voted unanimously Wednesday to resume the impeachment investigation into Gov. Bentley.More >>
