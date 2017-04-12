Fight against Parkinson's continues in Alabama

Most Americans want to be in better shape, but few are putting in the work to get there, a new survey shows.More >>
Most Americans want to be in better shape, but few are putting in the work to get there, a new survey shows.More >>
Each year in America, nearly 1,300 children die from guns, with boys and blacks struck down most often, federal health officials report.More >>
Each year in America, nearly 1,300 children die from guns, with boys and blacks struck down most often, federal health officials report.More >>
If you suffer from chronic low back pain, yoga might bring you as much relief as physical therapy, a new trial shows.More >>
If you suffer from chronic low back pain, yoga might bring you as much relief as physical therapy, a new trial shows.More >>
Preventable deaths spike during the summer in the United States. But, following some simple safety measures can reduce accidents, the National Safety Council says.More >>
Preventable deaths spike during the summer in the United States. But, following some simple safety measures can reduce accidents, the National Safety Council says.More >>
When it comes to stomach discomfort during exercise, forget that old adage "no pain, no gain." New research suggests that excessive strenuous exercise may lead to gut damage.More >>
When it comes to stomach discomfort during exercise, forget that old adage "no pain, no gain." New research suggests that excessive strenuous exercise may lead to gut damage.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
As temperatures start to heat up, pools across the River Region will open up as well. The outdoor pool at the Bell Road YMCA will open on Monday, but they say before you dive in, it's important to remember - safety first.More >>
As temperatures start to heat up, pools across the River Region will open up as well. The outdoor pool at the Bell Road YMCA will open on Monday, but they say before you dive in, it's important to remember - safety first.More >>
2017 marks 200 years since James Parkinson discovered the disease. Lindley said they're closer to finding a cure today than they have been in the last two centuries.More >>
2017 marks 200 years since James Parkinson discovered the disease. Lindley said they're closer to finding a cure today than they have been in the last two centuries.More >>
The numbers might surprise you. More than 90,000 people in Alabama over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s.More >>
The numbers might surprise you. More than 90,000 people in Alabama over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s.More >>
According to the CDC, of those infected more than a third are children.More >>
According to the CDC, of those infected more than a third are children.More >>
A new study found that coconut oil may not be healthy after all.More >>
A new study found that coconut oil may not be healthy after all.More >>
Jackson Hospital will be the first hospital in the River Region to use the Tru-D SmartUVC germ-killing robot.More >>
Jackson Hospital will be the first hospital in the River Region to use the Tru-D SmartUVC germ-killing robot.More >>
Have you struggled with weight loss? Good news, you're not alone.More >>
Have you struggled with weight loss? Good news, you're not alone.More >>
In an ongoing effort to improve access, the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System has extended hours into the weekend at several facilities for primary care appointments.More >>
In an ongoing effort to improve access, the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System has extended hours into the weekend at several facilities for primary care appointments.More >>
From appointment wait times to provider shortages and trust issues, the woman at the helm of all the Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities throughout Central Alabama is addressing the changes being made throughout the system.More >>
From appointment wait times to provider shortages and trust issues, the woman at the helm of all the Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities throughout Central Alabama is addressing the changes being made throughout the system.More >>