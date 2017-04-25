MPS to live stream 2017 graduation ceremonies; Dates set

Here are the 2017 dates for Montgomery public high school graduations.

For those who cannot attend, each graduation ceremony will be live streamed online and then archived for later viewing.

Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School

Friday, May 19, 2017, at 6 p.m., MPAC

Jefferson Davis High School

Friday, May 19, 2017, at 6 p.m., ASU Acadome

George Washington Carver High School

Saturday, May 20, 2017, at 2 p.m., ASU Acadome

Sidney Lanier High School

Saturday, May 20, 2017, at 10 a.m., ASU Acadome

Robert E. Lee High School

Sunday, May 21, 2017, at 6 p.m., ASU Acadome

Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School

Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church

Park Crossing High School

Sunday, May 21, 2017, at 2 p.m., ASU Acadome

Booker T. Washington Magnet High School

Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church

