MPS to live stream 2017 graduation ceremonies; Dates set

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Here are the 2017 dates for Montgomery public high school graduations.

For those who cannot attend, each graduation ceremony will be live streamed online and then archived for later viewing.  

Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School
Friday, May 19, 2017, at 6 p.m., MPAC

Jefferson Davis High School
Friday, May 19, 2017, at 6 p.m., ASU Acadome

George Washington Carver High School
Saturday, May 20, 2017, at 2 p.m., ASU Acadome

Sidney Lanier High School
Saturday, May 20, 2017, at 10 a.m., ASU Acadome

Robert E. Lee High School
Sunday, May 21, 2017, at 6 p.m., ASU Acadome

Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School
Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church

Park Crossing High School
Sunday, May 21, 2017, at 2 p.m., ASU Acadome

Booker T. Washington Magnet High School
Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church

