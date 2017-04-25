WSFA 12 News Special Report-The Truth About Migraines
WSFA 12 News Special Report
It's pain so severe, those who suffer from them want to cut off their own heads. Officials say close to 39 million Americans suffer from migraines, so why is there no cure? Doctors say research in the field has been slow due to a lack of funding but there are some new developments down the pipeline that experts are keeping a close eye on.
If you deal with the inherited neurological brain disorder you’ve likely heard of a magical piercing but does it work? What about Botox?
WSFA 12 News Reporter Kacey Drescher dives into the painful world of migraines to explore just how debilitating they can be and what’s being done to improve the quality of life for 12% of the American population. That's coming up tonight at 10.
The Gibbs Village community sending a message to the city of Montgomery that enough is enough. The plea against gun violence emerging from a vigil honoring a 19-year-old man shot and killed last month.
