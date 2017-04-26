Suspended AL Chief Justice Roy Moore throws hat into ring for U.S. Senate seat

Qualifying is now underway for Alabama’s special election for U.S. Senate seat with primaries scheduled for August 15th and a general election on December 12th. Sen. Luther Strange,More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have given final approval to a bill protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households because of their religious beliefs.More >>
Alabama voters will decide in 2018 whether to write anti-abortion language into the state constitution.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives has voted to decriminalize midwifery.More >>
The Republican state Senate leader says he's made a decision on if he will run for U.S. Senate but won't yet announce his plans.More >>
It’s been 25 years since Alabama last raised its gas tax from 18 cents per gallon.More >>
Randy Brinson, President of the Christian Coalition of Alabama and founder and chairman of Redeem The Vote, announced Monday he will begin campaigning for the U.S. Senate seat.More >>
The Supreme Court won't hear a challenge to Alabama's ban on the transfer of campaign contributions between political action committees.More >>
The clock is ticking for Alabama lawmakers.More >>
