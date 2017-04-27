Autauga Academy celebrates OJ Howard's journey to the NFL Draft

While many NFL hopefuls went to New York for the draft, O.J. Howard came back to his old stomping grounds in Autauga County.

Thursday night his family held a special watch party, keeping a close eye on the draft. Before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers called his name, however, he made a stop at his alma mater, Autauga Academy.

"Even in high school he was a man among boys,” said Gene Canavan, Howard’s former math teacher and current headmaster of the school.

Autauga Academy's Headmaster isn't surprised that his former student is going pro.

"When OJ was a fairly young player, in the 10th, 11th grade, the football coaches at the time knew his potential and they said to me and they insinuated one of these days he was going to be at this level,” said

Childhood friends didn't miss the opportunity to support their hometown hero.

"I'm very proud and honored to see him go as far as he has gone and I look to see him further his career,” said one excited fan.

The River Region community support didn't go unnoticed to Tide tight end.

"Very encouraging and very exciting I wouldn't expect anything less from these guys,” said Howard.

Howard says it takes a lot of hard work to be successful, something his younger fans are taking note of.

"He's a good person to look up to he's very responsible and he's a really good football player,” said one little boy in attendance.

Alabama-auburn aside, fans set aside their differences to cheer Howard on, and speaking of Alabama when asked what advice Coach Nick Saban had for him, he said: “He just tells you to enjoy the moment and live it."

Wise words for a now Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

