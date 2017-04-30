Mother of shooting victim hosts anti-violence 3K walk

Torian Hamilton said she started her organization, Positive Parents Have Power, after she lost her own son and a nephew to shootings in West Montgomery.

“The continuance of violence has invaded our city in Montgomery,” Hamilton said. “It’s not just hurting my family, but the entire city as a whole.”

On Sunday, PPHP hosted its fourth annual 3K to inspire youth in the community, bring families together and show support for the group’s anti violence movement. It cost $5 for adults and $1 for children to participate. Walkers completed three laps around a trail in Gateway Park, where they were greeted with food, worship music and motivational speakers.

MPD officers, including Chief Earnest Finley, showed their support at the event.

Furlesia Bell said she walked for her brother, Charlie McCord.

“He was murdered in his barber shop in 2014,” Bell said. “We’re here today to show that community that gun violence is not the way.”

Four members of Bell’s family, alone, were shot and killed in Montgomery. Their obituaries were on display at the event. Although the walk focused on gun violence, organizers said the message extends to violence in any form.

Hamilton said the proceeds from the walk will go to benefit Montgomery mothers who have lost their children to gun violence. She said she is working to get corporate sponsorships so PPHP can dedicate a memorial to the young people who lost their lives to what she called “senseless violence.”

