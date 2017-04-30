War Eagle Flying Team heads to NIFA National Competiton

For the second year in a row the War Eagle Flying Team at Auburn University is gearing up to compete in the National Intercollegiate Flying Association National Competition.

After placing 2nd overall at Regionals, in less than a week from now, members will pack up and take off in route to Columbus, Ohio. When the team arrives they will be competing with nearly 30 universities from across the country in ground landing and navigation knowledge test.

"The flying team is the competition wing of the Auburn aviation program. What we essentially do is take the skills our instructors impart to us and showcase and compete against other universities. It is high stakes and we are ready to take it to the big stage," said Hampton McDonald, War Eagle Flying Team, President.

For more information or to donate to the team visit this link.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.