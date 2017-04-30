ALDOT begins painting project on Kowaliga Bridge

An active shooter in Dallas has shot a Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedic. Police have a house surrounded.More >>
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedic. Police have a house surrounded.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedic. Police have a house surrounded.More >>
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedic. Police have a house surrounded.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.More >>
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.More >>
Charges are pending against two juveniles after a gun was shot outside a Montgomery middle school, according to the police department.More >>
Charges are pending against two juveniles after a gun was shot outside a Montgomery middle school, according to the police department.More >>
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.More >>
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.More >>
The WSFA First Alert Weather team will once again be programming Midland Weather Radios for residents across our viewing area.More >>
The WSFA First Alert Weather team will once again be programming Midland Weather Radios for residents across our viewing area.More >>
The Shoppes at EastChase has announced the 13th annual farmers market is set to open this May.More >>
The Shoppes at EastChase has announced the 13th annual farmers market is set to open this May.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin a bridge painting project on Kowaliga Bridge, Monday.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin a bridge painting project on Kowaliga Bridge, Monday.More >>
Bridgework is slated to begin Tuesday on two bridges located on Ingram Road in Wetumpka, according to the Elmore County Commission.More >>
Bridgework is slated to begin Tuesday on two bridges located on Ingram Road in Wetumpka, according to the Elmore County Commission.More >>