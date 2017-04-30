ALDOT begins painting project on Kowaliga Bridge

The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin a bridge painting project on Kowaliga Bridge, Monday.

ALDOT officials say the bridge will be prepped and painted in order to catch, collect and remove all residue. The enclosure will remain in place and secured even when crews are not working.

There will be lane closures throughout the project and flagmen will direct traffic through the work zone. While there will be no lane closures on the weekend, crews could still be on site with the shoulders closed.

Motorists should use caution while driving through the construction zone, be mindful of working crews and expect delays.

