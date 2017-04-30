Kayaker pulled from Coosa River near Gold Star Park, pronounced dead

A kayaker was pronounced dead Sunday after being pulled from the Coosa River, says the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to ALEA, the male victim, 71-year-old Charles Reid Cloninger of Opelika fell out of the kayak around Corn Creek on the Coosa River. A bystander vessel recovered Cloninger a short time later near Gold Star Park in Wetumpka.

Cloninger was taken to Elmore Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

ALEA's Marine Patrol continues to investigate.

