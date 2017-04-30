Chris' Hot Dogs receives historic marker Tuesday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Chris' Hot Dogs receives historic marker Tuesday

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

After a century of serving everyone from presidents and musical superstars to more than a million everyday customers, Montgomery's oldest restaurant Chris' Hot Dogs received a historic marker on Tuesday.

Greek immigrant Christopher Anastasios Katechis opened Chris’ Hot Dogs on 138 Dexter Ave, May 1, 1917. At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Chris' son Theo and grandson Costas “Gus” joined Mayor Todd Strange in celebrating a century of service to the city.

“Theo, Gus, and their staff are excellent representatives and model citizens of Montgomery and the River Region,” Strange said. “We are honored to join them in celebrating 100 years of service to not only the citizens of Montgomery but also to citizens from around the world.”

Chris’ served millions of customers during its first 10 decades, ranging from local regulars and Alabama governors to four American presidents. President Franklin D. Roosevelt often ordered boxes of hot dogs when his train traveled through Montgomery. Harry Truman, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush ate at Chris’ while visiting.

Other customers ranged from George C. Wallace to civil rights leaders including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and country singer Hank Williams. Elvis Presley even ordered Chris’ hot dogs before a Garrett Coliseum concert. 

Until the 1960’s, Chris’ offered curb service for its hot dogs, leading to long lines of cars cued for service. The hot dogs featured Chris’ “secret” chili sauce, known by only a few family members and shipped all over the country.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

