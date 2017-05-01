Goodwater man dies after ATV crash

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Goodwater man, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Corporal Jess Thornton says Jerrod Patrick Dark, 38, was killed when the 2016 Razor ATV he was operating overturned. Dark was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported from the scene to UAB hospital in Birmingham and later pronounced dead.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with injuries, according to Thornton.

Thornton says a preliminary investigation indicated alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

No other information has been made available for release. ALEA continues to investigate this crash.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.