The right way to handle an encounter with a snake

With warmer temperatures outside, you may be seeing more snakes around your home. Experts say "Don't kill them!" There is a RIGHT way to handle snake encounters.



“Not only should we appreciate snakes for what they are -wild creatures, we should responsibly share our planet with,” said Tyler Harris, a herpetologist who works at the Alabama Wildlife Federation’s Nature Center in Millbrook. She reached out to us after seeing a number of social media posts about people killing snakes in their yards.

“Snakes are cold-blooded, so they are going to become more active as it gets warmer outside,” Harris explained. “They depend on the sun and the ambient temperature outside to basically control their metabolism and all of their actions.”

Harris says snakes are not aggressive, and believe it or not, they are probably more afraid of people than people are afraid of them, “because we are giant, foreign, and scary to them.”

According to Harris, snakes find their way onto personal property only because they are looking for food and shelter. “You are not food. Your leg is not food. Your dog is not food. Rats, typically, are food,” Harris said. “Your deck, garden, brush pile, upside down boat are shelters for snakes. The snake knows where food and shelter are. Remove those things and you have no snakes.”

In Harris’ experience, snakes are very unlikely to bite humans and they would only strike as a form of self-defense.

“They have a great four-step process for defense,” she described. “First, they attempt to remain unseen. Camouflage is important for wild animals like it is for hunters.

“If that fails, their next attempt is to flee. Typically that's going to be away from you. However, if you are between that snake and its nearest safe space,

because they know what a good shelter is, it may come towards you. This should not be mistaken as a snake ‘charging you’.

“If that fails, they move to step three: display and intimidate. This may be a rattle, a hiss, a coil, a fake death, there are a wide variety of displays. This

is like a human pulling out their weapon or ripping off their shirt, saying ‘back off’. You still have the opportunity to leave them alone at this point.

“Finally, their last resort is to strike and bite. Now, a bite from a non-venomous snake is as harmless as a scratch from a bike wreck. Just clean it and carry on. A bite from a venomous snake can be bad, of course. But most of the time it will be a dry bite. Venom is an expensive, energy-wise, resource for a snake. They don't waste it. A defense bite is most likely a dry bite, versus a kill bite they need to secure prey.”



Harris emphasized the service snakes provide for us. “An adult Gray Rat Snake can eat up to 100 rats a year,” she said. “One pair of Brown Rats alone can potentially produce 2,000 offspring in one year,” Harris recalled that rats are more dangerous than snakes. “Because rats carry diseases that can actually hurt us. They are also a critical component of a tick's life cycle, meaning that they indirectly spread Lyme Disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, STARI, and other tick related illnesses.”

Also, even a venomous snake is proving to help humans. “Our native Copperhead's venom is actually being used in cancer research right now because there's a protein in it that attacks cancer cells and stops their spread in breast cancer patients.”

Harris recommends joining the "Snake Identification" and "Wild Snakes: education & discussion" Facebook pages, because the more we learn and understand about them, the less afraid of them we can become.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.