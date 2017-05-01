Amanda: Beginning to dry out this AM

What a way to wrap up April and head into the new month of May! After having a very active radar for the past 24 hours or so, I'm happy to say that the coverage of showers and storms is decreasing significantly as we continue through the late morning hours... besides a few isolated wet spots, as we move through our day the threat for severe weather will be confined to extreme east/southeast Alabama for the next hour or so. There is still enough moisture left in the atmosphere for a few pockets of rain elsewhere, but we are trending towards clearing skies by the end of our Monday.

The likelihood of seeing anymore watches or warnings pop today is unlikely, but we are going to have a Wind Advisory is placed through 7 p.m. tonight. As the system that brought us showers and storms move out, we are still going to be dealing with breezy conditions through our evening. Sustained winds upwards of 15 through 25 mph will be common for many towns across the state; wind gusts as high as 35 plus mph are possible as well. It's important to note that after all the rain we just received the ground is saturated, making it easy for gusty winds to take down weak limbs or even smaller trees. This could also make driving difficult, especially for those who are in high profile vehicles, so use extra caution while on the roads today.

Skies will begin to clear and winds will decrease as we head through the rest of our Monday. We will experience a bit of a lull in activity for the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, and temperatures will start to feel a tad bit closer to more seasonable conditions for this time of year.

As storms move out today, we are already tracking our next potential threat for severe weather that could move in as early as Thursday. Here's a breakdown of what looks to happen as of right now: an upper-level trough moves through the Great Plains on Wednesday which allows for a low-pressure system to develop across the Southern Plains. The low looks to deepens and tracks towards the east/northeastward through the Ohio River Valley by Wednesday evening into Thursday. As it does, an associated front would drag through the Southeast, bringing with it more rain and the possibility of more strong storms. Details are still a little fuzzy at this time because models have yet to come into better agreement on the general timing and track for potential Alabama impacts. We'll continue to watch and fine tune the details as we get closer to midweek.

