AL man charged in peeping tom incident at MS casino

A Montgomery man has been arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi after police say a woman reported that he was allegedly recording her in a casino bathroom.

According to Lt. Christopher DeBack with the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division, Gabriel Terrell, 32, is charged with one count of Voyeurism (peeping Tom).

DeBack says the charges are related to an incident which took place Saturday in the 200 block of Beach Boulevard. A victim reported that while she was inside a restroom she discovered she was being recorded on a cell phone from the stall next to her. The victim panicked and called for help which drew the attention of casino staff.

Moments later the suspect, identified as Terrell, exited the stall and left the restroom, according to DeBack. He was stopped by casino security which held him until officers arrived.

Terrell was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.