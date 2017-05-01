33-year-old Montgomery man charged with attempted rape

A Montgomery man is facing charges of attempted rape after a sexual assault investigation by the Montgomery Police Department.

According to court documents, Anthony Bernard Anderson, 33, is charged with one count of attempted rape first degree and one count of burglary second degree.

Police say on April 22 around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Bell Road in reference to a disturbance. Court documents show a male suspect forced his way through the front door of an adult female's residence while she was closing the door.

Once inside, the suspect forced the victim into the bathroom and attempted to have sexual intercourse with her, court documents say. The victim was able to break free and run out of the home, uninjured.

During the course of the investigation, police identified Anderson as the suspect, according to Capt. Regina Duckett.

Anderson was taken into custody on a bond totaling $60,000.

