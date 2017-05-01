Bridgework to begin on 2 Elmore County bridges Tuesday

Bridgework is slated to begin Tuesday on two bridges located on Ingram Road in Wetumpka, according to the Elmore County Commission.

County officials say the work will begin on the bridges just north and south of Myrick Road. The section of Ingram Road will be closed to allow replacement of two bridges that are over 50-years-old. This stretch of road is scheduled to be reopened to traffic in early August, county officials say.

This construction and closure will be dependent on the weather. County officials say detour signage will be in place for an alternate route in this area.

Officials say they appreciation and ask for the patience of the traveling public during the repairs.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.