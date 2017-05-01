Autism therapy bill stalls in Senate

The House did not vote last week on a renewed effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act, but the White House remains hopeful action could come soon.More >>
Tens of thousands of immigrants and their allies are expected to rally in cities such as New York, Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles.More >>
President Donald Trump is wondering why the issues that led to the Civil War "could not have been worked out" in order to prevent the bloody conflict.More >>
Qualifying is now underway for Alabama’s special election for U.S. Senate seat with primaries scheduled for August 15th and a general election on December 12th. Sen. Luther Strange,More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.More >>
Some are calling on Governor Kay Ivey to not sign a bill into law which would allow faith based agencies to prevent gay couples from adopting.More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
Legislation that would require health insurers to cover an intensive autism therapy has stalled in the state Senate after passing the House of Representatives unanimously.More >>
“It’s to protect the U.S. Constitution, the Second Amendment that is the cornerstone of this piece of legislation,“ Sen. Gerald Allen, R-Tuscaloosa, explained.More >>
It took almost all day, but lawmakers have passed the Alabama memorial preservation act.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are nearing a decision on barring changes to Confederate or other long-standing monuments.More >>
Alabama lawmakers and Uber representatives held a news conference Thursday in an attempt to gain support for House Bill 283.More >>
Black lawmakers in the Alabama Legislature are criticizing new district lines that are being drawn after a federal court ruled that Republicans relied too heavily in race last time.More >>
