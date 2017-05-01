WSFA First Alert Weather team to program weather radios in May

The WSFA First Alert Weather team will once again be programming Midland Weather Radios for residents across our viewing area.
These events will be held inside Walgreen’s stores in various locations throughout the month of May from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
During the programming events, residents will have a chance to chat with their favorite meteorologists, ask questions and have their Midland Weather Radio programmed for their specific county.
If you do not have a weather radio, no fear! There will be weather radios available for purchase on site, including batteries.
Below is a list of dates and locations for programming:
Be sure to come out and get your weather radio programmed to stay ahead of the storm. If you cannot make it out to one of these locations, feel free to drop by the station or click this link for more information on how to program your radio at home.
