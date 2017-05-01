WSFA First Alert Weather team to program weather radios in May

The WSFA First Alert Weather team will once again be programming Midland Weather Radios for residents across our viewing area.

These events will be held inside Walgreen’s stores in various locations throughout the month of May from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the programming events, residents will have a chance to chat with their favorite meteorologists, ask questions and have their Midland Weather Radio programmed for their specific county.

If you do not have a weather radio, no fear! There will be weather radios available for purchase on site, including batteries.

Below is a list of dates and locations for programming:

Wednesday, May 3, Walgreens, 1111 Highland Avenue, Selma

Wednesday, May 10, Walgreens, 3720 Highway 14, Millbrook

Wednesday, May 17, Walgreens, 3110 Taylor Road, Montgomery

Wednesday, May 24, Walgreens, 3140 Highway 280, Alexander City

Be sure to come out and get your weather radio programmed to stay ahead of the storm. If you cannot make it out to one of these locations, feel free to drop by the station or click this link for more information on how to program your radio at home.

