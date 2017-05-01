Shoppes at EastChase Farmer's Market set to open in May

The Shoppes at EastChase has announced the 13th annual farmers market is set to open this May.

To kick off the season the market will hold a grand opening on Saturday, May 13 from 7 a.m. to noon. until October 28, according to EastChase officials.

A grand opening will be held the first Saturday in the parking lot adjacent to Dillard’s and will feature vendors and festivities including live music from the BlackBird Pickers, cooking demonstrations, face painting and more.

Eastchase officials say on the last Saturday of each month, the market will feature live cooking demonstrations hosted by Whole Foods Montgomery, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, and The Barkery. There will also be ‘Garden Cart Giveaway’ with large prizes from featured vendors and a $50 gift cards to the Shoppes at EastChase.

Several popular farms are scheduled to make a return with locally grown products including Aplin Farms, Oakview Farms, Leatherwood Nursery, and Penton Farms, according to officials. Shoppers will continue to find local handmade and homegrown items like organic meats, milk, goat cheese, natural bath products, honey, desserts, casseroles and more.

For more information about The Shoppes at EastChase Farmer Market, contact Guest Services at 334-279-6046.

