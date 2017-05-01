2 juveniles in custody after gun fired outside Montgomery middle school

Charges are pending against two juveniles after a gun was shot outside a Montgomery middle school, according to the police department.

On Monday, two juvenile suspects attempted to walk into McKee Middle School but were denied entry, Capt. Regina Duckett says. As the two fled campus, one of the suspects fired two rounds into the air. Following this, McKee was immediately placed on lockdown.

Duckett says shortly after, two juveniles matching the description of the suspects were spotted near Peter Crump Elementary School. As a result, Peter Crump was immediately placed on lockdown.

After a foot pursuit, officers placed both suspects into custody. Officers also recovered a handgun, Duckett says.

At this time, charges are still pending against the two suspects. Their identities have not been released.

